Googling Covid tests in poor America
Joe Biden sez: Just Google it. So I did.
Libby Watson
8 hr ago
7
2
Surprise! Bills still exist.
A major victory is still not enough.
Libby Watson
Jan 11
7
Pausing your Sick Note subscription
A note to paid subscribers.
Libby Watson
Nov 27, 2021
12
3
They don't care about your swollen limbs
Avoidable problems in American healthcare, vol. 348958
Libby Watson
Nov 8, 2021
7
Your teeth are not luxury bones
Getting Medicaid to pay for braces isn't easy.
Libby Watson
Nov 3, 2021
7
How one bill can pursue you for months
A new journalist on her first experience in the healthcare system.
Victoria Dominguez
Oct 7, 2021
4
COBRA subsidies die with a whimper
The one thing that made COBRA not suck is gone
Libby Watson
Oct 1, 2021
5
1
Phil Rocco on the Democrats’ trick handcuffs
Opponents of health reform have found a friend in the CBO, but it doesn't have to be that way.
Phil Rocco
Sep 29, 2021
6
Ryan Cooper on the drug pricing debacle
It's too easy for corporations to derail democracy.
Ryan Cooper
Sep 22, 2021
7
Grief is an incurable disease
It has been over a week since I sent out my last Sick Note. I have sent out apology posts before, when my migraines have been so bad that I can’t work…
Libby Watson
Sep 15, 2021
48
8
Get bosses out of healthcare
Healthcare news this week.
Libby Watson
Sep 5, 2021
6
Don't have your baby in December either
The open enrollment blues.
Libby Watson
Sep 1, 2021
2
