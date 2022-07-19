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Goodbye-ish
Sick Note is ending for now
Jul 19, 2022
•
Libby Watson
117
16
The COBRA subsidies were a mess
They were promised free insurance. What they got was an administrative nightmare.
Jul 8, 2022
•
Libby Watson
17
3
June 2022
Hopeless in America
Remember Medicare for All?
Jun 17, 2022
•
Libby Watson
13
1
I am the Healthcare Sucker
The nine billionth example of American healthcare inefficiency, plus this week's healthcare news.
Jun 10, 2022
•
Libby Watson
7
3
Have you used "buy now, pay later" for healthcare?
Tell me your story.
Jun 3, 2022
•
Libby Watson
7
May 2022
Almost half of Americans skip healthcare because of cost
And other healthcare news this week, for subscribers only.
May 27, 2022
•
Libby Watson
6
1
Patients keep getting charged for crying
Plus a roundup of healthcare news, for subscribers only.
May 20, 2022
•
Libby Watson
12
3
Tripping On the Abortion Pill
Sick Note and The AP Newsletter interview Tim Faust, computer guy turned abortion activist.
May 16, 2022
•
Libby Watson
8
1
Chutes, ladders, phone calls, and tears
Wheeeeee
May 12, 2022
•
Libby Watson
23
3
Aetna's Itty Bitty Titty Committee
When insurance companies decide how much breast you can keep
May 5, 2022
•
Libby Watson
18
Without a right to healthcare, how could there be a right to abortion?
A quick thought on the end of Roe.
May 4, 2022
•
Libby Watson
14
April 2022
Co-pay coupons are the best we got
In the absence of real change, do the least harm to sick patients.
Apr 25, 2022
•
Libby Watson
5
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