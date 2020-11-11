Sick Note is a newsletter about American healthcare, and how bad it is. I’m currently not publishing regularly. Check out the archives for stories about healthcare, from fake hospital prices, to the struggles of working through a chronic illness, to the pain and expense of trans healthcare.

Here’s some of my best previous work about healthcare:

The Fetishization of Employer-Provided Health Care (The New Republic)

Government Healthcare Is Saving My Mum's Life (Splinter)

Look at These Absolutely Ordinary Americans Who Hate Medicare for All (Splinter)

Wellness Brands Skirt FDA Rules to Push Shady UTI ‘Cures’ on Instagram (Vice)