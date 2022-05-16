Timothy Faust, author of Health Justice Now: Single-Payer and What Comes Next, is a healthcare activist currently working at an abortion clinic. Sick Note and Alex Pareene’s The AP Newsletter jointly interviewed Tim about the current state of abortion access, including the roadblocks thrown up by the lack of an American healthcare system, and what might come next. Subscribers to this newsletter will find a discount code to subscribe to The AP Newsletter below.

AP: We are in this weird gray zone, this period where we know the Supreme Court is going to overturn Roe v. Wade, but it hasn't actually happened. What is the existing status of abortion availability in the United States?